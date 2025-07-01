Centre releases report on ZET adoption in India

The Central government on Tuesday released the “ZET Adoption in India and Its Impact on Emission and Energy Report (June 2025)”, an official communique issued here said.

The report analyses the growth and potential of India’s Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck (M&HDT) sector, projecting a transition to Battery Electric Trucks (BET) that will significantly reduce emissions and fuel consumption by mid-century.

“The adoption of ZETs is a crucial step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, and enhancing energy security. As a nation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2070, the electrification of freight transport will play a transformative role in shaping a cleaner and more efficient logistics ecosystem. Wider adoption of ZET will create pathways for cleaner transportation in India,” Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the government, was quoted as saying in the official release.

The report is the outcome of year-long exercise and scenario evaluation in consultation with leading industries, subject matter experts and stakeholders.

It also underscores the importance of targeted early-stage interventions – such as enhanced fiscal incentives, specialised product offerings, and robust charging solutions – to accelerate market confidence in BETs.

The report, it said, also emphasises the importance of supportive policies to accelerate zero-emission trucking (ZET) adoption and achieve India’s net-zero goals.

India’s freight sector – driven primarily by Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks – accounts for nearly 70 per cent of the nation’s logistics operations, playing a critical role in economic growth and industrial development.

However, this sector is also a significant contributor to fuel consumption (approximately 40 percent) and the nation’s emissions, the document said.

As freight demand continues to rise, initiatives to transition toward sustainable transport solutions have commenced. Given the current trends in green hydrogen (H₂) production costs and limited infrastructure availability, this report assumes that BETs will be the primary zero-emission technology (ZET) for M&HDTs, for some time.

Against this background, this detailed study provides projections on BET adoption, emission savings, savings in fuel and electricity demand under scenarios that are as accurate as possible, it said.

The analysis is based on in-depth input from experts in the truck industry who have a comprehensive understanding of the market, its use cases, and the relevant technologies, it said.

Historical data from sources such as Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Vahan portal, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), and Ministry of Power (MoP) combined with interviews of stakeholders from across the value chain in various regions of the country underpin the projections, the release added.