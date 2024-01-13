Centre refutes reports of launch of HPV vaccination campaign

Taking note of media reports that the Centre will launch a human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said the reports are not true.

The Ministry also categorically said that a decision on commencement of the HPV vaccination was yet to be taken.

In a statement, the Ministry said: “There have been some media reports speculating that the Union government will launch an HPV vaccination campaign in the second quarter of year 2024 to target girls in the 9-14 years age group. Such reports are not true.”

“The Union Health Ministry is yet to take a decision on the roll out of HPV vaccination in the country. It is closely monitoring the incidences of cervical cancer cases in the country and is in regular touch with states and various health departments regarding this,” the Ministry said.

The media reports claimed that the Central government is set to roll out an HPV vaccination campaign for girls in the 9-14 years age group.