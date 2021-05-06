In the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has so far provided more than 17.15 crore vaccine doses (17,15,42,410) to states/UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,26,10,905 doses (as per data available at 8 am today).

More than 89 lakh COVID Vaccine doses (89,31,505) are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. States with a negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to Armed Forces.

Furthermore, more than 28 lakh (28,90,360) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/UTs within the next 3 days.

India recorded 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall caseload to 2,10,77,410, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. This is the highest number of COVID-19 cases recorded in a single day.

This is the second time that the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 4 lakh mark.

The country’s active COVID-19 cases stand at 35,66,398.

With 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll is at 23,01,68. In the last 24 hours, 3,29,113 recovered, taking the number of recoveries to 1,72,80,844.