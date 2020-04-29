The Government of India on Wednesday issued an order to all the States and Union Territories to facilitate Inter-State movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country in wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As per the guidelines laid down by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, all the persons to be transported have to be medically screened at both the source and destination and kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival.

GoI issues order to State/UTs to facilitate Inter-State mvmt of stranded people inc. #MigrantLabourers, in the country.

As a result of lockdown restrictions to fight COVID-19, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons are stranded at different places in the country. Now, the Centre has permitted the movement of these stranded persons by road. They would be allowed to move between one State/ UT to another State/ UT after the concerned states consult each other and mutually agree to.

It has also been impressed upon that on arrival at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person in institutional quarantine. They would be kept under watch with periodic health check-ups.

For this purpose, States/UTs have been requested to encourage such persons to use the Aarogya Setu app through which their health status can be monitored and tracked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day strict complete lockdown in the entire nation, starting from 25 March.

Even though the Prime Minister had announced a lockdown on March 24 for 21 days which was scheduled to end on April 14, but after thorough discussions with the Chief Ministers of different states, the lockdown was extended till May 3.