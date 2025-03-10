Centre not imposing any language anywhere: Pradhan

Describing the opposition to the three-language formula a ”political stand”, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said the Centre is open to discussing the issue despite Tamil Nadu taking a U-turn just before signing a MoU for the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he also rejected apprehensions that the Centre is trying to impose any language anywhere, including in Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil will remain the medium of instruction up to the eighth standard. In Tamil Nadu or any state, nobody is imposing any language on anyone,” he told reporters after protesting DMK MPs forced the adjournment of the House.

Earlier, responding to a question in the House, Mr Pradhan accused the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government of going back on its promise of implementing the PM SHRI scheme in the state.

“We had been in talks with the state and at one point the Tamil Nadu government was ready to sign an agreement with the Centre, but it later took a U-turn,” he said while responding to DMK MP T Sumathy’s claims that the Central government is not releasing funds for schools.

Mr Sumathy alleged that the Central government is denying funds to the state for schoolchildren because of the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the three-language formula under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The minister said there are 20 days remaining in the current financial year and expressed hope that the funds would be released as per the rules.

He gave the example of Congress-ruled states like Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh which are accepting the NEP despite some reservations, joining hands with the Centre on the PM SHRI.

He said the non-BJP government in Punjab is also cooperating with the Centre, “but our friends in Tamil Nadu are not honest and not showing true commitment.”

“They are endangering the future of Tamil students and indulging in politics over the issue with ulterior motives,” he said.

Denying any harassment of the Tamil Nadu government, he said the Centre has issued funds to the state for many schemes, including the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana scheme.

He added that the state needs to sign an MoU with the Central government to implement NEP 2020 to set up model schools under the PM SHRI scheme to showcase the new policy.

Mr Pradhan’s criticism of Tamil Nadu led to protests by DMK MPs and an adjournment of proceedings for half an hour.