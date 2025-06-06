Centre launches digital platform for uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday launched the UMEED Central Portal, a centralised digital platform for real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties

The portal is expected to bring about a paradigm shift in how Waqf assets are administered by introducing greater transparency, accountability, and public participation

“The UMEED Portal will add a new chapter in the history of Waqf property management and administration in India. It will bring transparency and help the common Muslims, particularly women and children,” said Mr Rijiju after launching the Portal.

Calling it a historic step, he emphasised that the portal is more than a technological upgrade. “It is a symbol of the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding the rights of minority communities and ensuring that community-owned Waqf assets are utilised effectively and fairly, for the poor Muslims, for whom it was originally meant,” he added.

Key Features of the portal are:

· Creation of a digital inventory with geo-tagging of all Waqf properties;

· Online grievance redressal system for better responsiveness;

· Transparent leasing and usage tracking;

· Integration with GIS mapping and other e-Governance tools; and

· Public access to verified records and reports

Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, said he expected the portal to become the backbone of digital Waqf governance, thereby ensuring that the Waqf assets contribute meaningfully to education, healthcare, livelihood generation, and social welfare, especially for underprivileged sections within the Muslim community.