Centre issues advisory to States over monkeypox, asks to test all suspect cases

The Central government on Monday issued an advisory to the States and Union Territories (UTs) over the Mpox (monkeypox), calling upon for the screening and testing of all the suspect cases of the viral disease.

The latest advisory came a day after the Union Health Ministry informed that a young male patient, who recently travelled from a country currently experiencing monkeypox transmission, has been identified as a suspect case. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently stable.

In a advisory issued to all the States and UTs, a copy of which was shared by the Health Ministry, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra wrote, “As you must be aware, the World Health Organization (WHO) on 14th August announced that the current outbreak of Mpox (previously known as monkeypox) disease is a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This is the second such mpox disease associated with PHEIC that has been declared by WHO under the International Health Regulations, 2005, to which India is a signatory.”

Citing WHO, the Health Secretary said, “This decision has been taken taking into account the following key consideration the continuously rising trend of Mpox cases in Democratic Republic of Congo especially since the last 6 months, spread of cases to newer East African countries/territories ((Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda), which reported their first mpox cases, and emergence of a new clade (mutant variant) of mpox (Clade lb) virus, and its spread cases in several neighboring countries.”

He said as per the WHO, most cases were reported from young males with a median age of 34 years (range 18-44 years) and added that among modes of transmission reported globally, sexual contact is the most commonly reported, followed by person-to- person non-sexual contact.

“WHO has assessed the risk of spread of current outbreak beyond Africa as moderate. While no new case of Mpox has been reported in India in the current outbreak, and none of the samples in suspected cases tested at NIV Pune have tested positive. The Health Ministry continues to closely monitor the evolving situation. The disease surveillance network under Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) continues to monitor for any clustering of cases,” Chandra said.

He informed that health units at points of entry (airports) have been instructed to strengthen health screening of incoming travelers to detect any suspect case.

“The laboratory network under Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also been strengthened to test samples from any suspect cases. Further considering the disease epidemiology, the State AIDS Control societies are requested to be kept on alert to pick up on suspect cases and improve community awareness on the issue to promote timely reporting of cases,” Chandra said.

Highlighting actions that are required to be undertaken to prevent/ minimise risk of any case or death due to Mpox, he advised for wide dissemination of Health Ministry’s ‘Guidelines for Management of Monkeypox Disease’, review of public health preparedness particularly at health facility level at the State and Districts by senior officials and identification of isolation facilities in hospitals for taking care of both suspect and confirmed cases.

Emphasising on orientation of key stakeholders, the Health Secretary advised for disease surveillance units under IDSP at State and district levels to re-orient them on case definitions for suspect/probable/confirmed cases, contact tracing and other surveillance activities, and screening and testing of all suspect cases in the community.

“While all States are requested to undertake appropriate activities to make communities aware about the disease, its mode of spread, need for timely reporting and preventive measures, it is crucial that any undue panic amongst the masses is prevented. The Health Ministry shall continue to monitor the situation closely and will extend all requisite support in this regard to States and UTs,” he said.