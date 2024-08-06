Centre briefs Opposition leaders on Bangladesh crisis in all-party meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday convened an all-party meeting in Parliament to brief political leaders regarding the Bangladesh crisis.

During the meeting, Jaishankar updated the leaders on the unfolding events in Dhaka and outlined India’s strategic response.

The discussion centered on the ongoing political unrest in Bangladesh, which has intensified after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid violent protests.

According to a news agency, the Indian government is in close contact with both Sheikh Hasina and the Bangladeshi military, ensuring that all necessary precautions are being taken to safeguard Indian interests and nationals.

Sheikh Hasina, who stepped down amid rising anti-government protests, was given shelter in India. She landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad near Delhi after fleeing her country.

Jaishankar indicated that the Indian government is allowing Hasina time to plan her next course of action, with assurances that India stands ready to support her decisions.

In a social media post on X, the External Affairs Minister also appreciated the “unanimous support and understanding” extended by the Opposition parties.

“We briefed the all-party meeting on the developments in Bangladesh and appreciate the unanimous support and understanding extended by all parties,” Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

The political unrest in Bangladesh, largely fueled by student-led protests demanding an end to the quota system for government jobs, has escalated into a broader anti-government movement.

After Hasina’s resignation and departure from Dhaka, Bangladeshi Army announced formation of an interim government to restore order in the country.

The coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in Dhaka has proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus as a solution to the crisis.

During the all-party meeting, the government informed political leaders that approximately 20,000 Indian nationals are currently in Bangladesh, with 8,000 having already been evacuated. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka remains operational and in continuous communication with Indian citizens to ensure their safety.

Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, raised concerns about India’s future strategies in response to the situation. Gandhi also asked about the potential involvement of a foreign hand in fueling the crisis in the neighbouring country, to which the government affirmed that all possible scenarios were being looked into.

Multiple reports have claimed that Sheikh Hasina is likely to seek an asylum in the UK but there was no confirmation regarding this. For now, she remains in a safe house at Hindon Air Base under the security of Indian Air Force and other security agencies.