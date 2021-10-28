Centre extends COVID restrictions till 30 November

In the midst of the festive season, the centre today extended the COVID-19 restrictions across the country till 30 November to prevent any further spread of the pandemic.

A notification to this effect was sent to all states and union territories by the Union Home Secretary.

The extension of restrictions has come at a time when there are still a few states which are registering a high number of COVID cases.

The centre is closely monitoring the COVID situation in view of the festive season with apprehensions that the caseload might increase in the coming days. People across the country have been advised to avoid large gatherings, especially during the Diwali festival.