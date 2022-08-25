Centre directs Edible Oil firms to declare correct net quantity

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution directed on Thursday that Edible Oil Firms/ Packers /Importers should declare net quantity on edible oil in volume without temperature in addition to declaring the same in weight.

In a press statement issued by the Ministry, it has mentioned that Ministry has also advised correcting their labelling of declaring net quantity in the units of volume without mentioning temperature with the weight of the product, within six months from the date of the direction issued i.e. up to January 15, 2023.

It is mandatory to declare the net quantity in terms of standard units of weight on all pre-packaged commodities in the interest of consumers, under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.

As per the provisions, the net quantity of edible oil, vanaspati ghee etc. needs to be declared either in weight or volume and if declared in volume, then the equivalent weight of the commodity is mandatory to be declared.

The manufacturers/ packers/ importers are declaring the net quantity of edible oil etc. in volume mentioning the temperature at the time of packing along with the units of mass.

To ensure that the consumer gets the correct quantity in the package at the time of purchase, the manufacturers/ packers/ importers of edible oil etc. have been advised to pack the said products without mentioning temperature and to ensure that the quantity declared on the package in volume and mass should be correct.