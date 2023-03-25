Centre decides to decrease jurisdiction of disturbed areas under AFSPA in Northeast

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Union government has once again decided to decrease the jurisdiction of “disturbed areas” declared under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur.

”A historic day for the Northeast! PM @narendramodi led GoI has once again decided to decrease the disturbed areas in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur under the AFSPA. This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in North-East India.,” he said in a series of tweets.

He said the decision has been taken in view of a significant improvement in the security situation in the Northeastern region. ”For the first time in India’s history PM @narendramodi Ji prioritized security, peace and development in the North East. As a result of it, the region today is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development,” he said.

The Home Minister hailed the PM for bringing a positive change in the lives of the people of the Northeast and connecting the region with the hearts of the rest of India.

He claimed that there has been a significant improvement in the security situation in the North-Eastern states and the pace of the development has increased due to the effective steps taken by the Centre.

Compared to 2014, there has been a reduction of 76% in extremist incidents in 2022. Similarly, the deaths of security personnel and civilians have come down by 90% and 97% respectively during this period, he said.

During the last four years, to realise the PM’s dream of a peaceful, prosperous and developed Northeast, the Ministry of Home Affairs has signed several historic agreements, which have resolved decades-old problems, Shah added.