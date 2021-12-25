Centre to continue financial support to domestic fertilizer industry

Centre would continue to support the domestic fertilizer industry, which is manufacturing Phosphorus and Potassium (P&K) based fertilizers to ensure easy availability of fertilizers to farmers at economical prices.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also asked officials to make additional provisions in the present Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) policy to promote domestic production especially off P &K based fertilizers.

The Minister also told senior officials to make maximum use of the domestic fertilizer industry and utilize the unutilized domestic production capacity of these fertilizers, said a senior officer of the Chemical and Fertilizer Industry here on Saturday.

The decision has been taken in view of the recent surge in fertilizer prices in the International market and the increasing gap between demand and supply of fertilizers. The sale of P&K fertilizer has decreased by almost 18.4 per cent in the months of October and November as compared to the corresponding two months of 2020, reveals the data of the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer.