Centre to constitute National Road Safety Board

Aimed at promoting road safety, innovation, and the adoption of new technology, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified the constitution of the National Road Safety Board.

The notification was issued on 3 September 2021. The rules specify provisions regarding its composition, eligibility for Chairman and Members of the Board, selection process, term of office, the procedure for resignation and removal, powers and functions of the Board, meetings of the Board, etc.

As per the rules specified by the ministry, the head office of the board would be in the National Capital Region and the board may establish offices at other places in India.

The board is constituted to formulate specific standards for road safety, traffic management, and road construction for hilly regions, and guidelines for capacity building and skill development of traffic police, hospital authorities, highway authorities, and others.

Similarly, it will also provide technical advice and assistance to the governments and local authorities on road safety and traffic management.

The board will promote ‘good samaritans’, good practices in road safety and traffic management, and new vehicle technology in the field of vehicular engineering.

Coordination with international organizations and conducting research to improve road safety, traffic management, crash investigation, are some other functioning of the board.

National Road Safety Board will consist of the Chairman and not less than three, but not exceeding seven members, to be appointed by the Central government, the ministry stated in the notification.

