Centre calls for collaboration with states for well-being of women & children

Collaboration between the Centre and the states is essential to ensure the well-being of women and children across the country, according to Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi.

Chairing her first national-level meeting with the ministers of Women and Child Development/Social welfare in States and Union Territories, she highlighted various initiatives taken by the Centre for women and children.

“Our aim is to ensure that the benefits of our efforts reach the grassroots level, for which it is imperative to work closely with the States. This will not only lead to the development of the States but will also contribute to the overall progress of our country, which is in line with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’,” the minister said.

A total of 21 state ministers participated in the meeting which focused on reviewing the progress of ongoing programmes and future strategies for various key initiatives under the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Mrs Annpurna Devi specifically highlighted the Ministry’s flagship programs under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti.

She urged all state ministers and administrators/lieutenant governors to actively collaborate with the Centre to enhance the implementation of these missions. She stressed that such collaboration is essential for realizing the vision of a developed India and ensuring the well-being of women and children across the country.

Ministers from the states highlighted the specific efforts being made towards the empowerment and well-being of women and children in their respective states. They appreciated the engagement at the Union minister’s level and opined that it will provide enhanced momentum to implementation of the three missions in the States’ and complement their ongoing efforts. The Union minister assured them of continued periodic engagement at her level.