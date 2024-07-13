Centre avoiding all questions on Agniveer appointments in Indian Army: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has questioned the Centre on trying to avoid all the issues relating to Agniveers appointment in the Indian army.

In a couple of tweets on social media X on Saturday, Mayawati said,” the issue of short-term and temporary recruitment of Agniveer in the army is an issue related to public and national interest on which people are very much concerned. But like national problems inflation, poverty and unemployment etc., the central government is only avoiding the real issues, which is not correct.”

She further says,” Central Security Force is preparing to give reservation to former Agniveers, a new statemen by the government in the media recently . But it is not a new thing which was not said before and which had been accepted by the people”.

“Recruitment in the army is not just a job but is also related to passion/respect on which the government must pay attention,” she stressed.