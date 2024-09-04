Centre asks states/UTs to submit reports on steps taken for safety of healthcare workers

The Centre has asked all states and Union territories to provide action taken reports on measures taken for safety of doctors and healthcare workers before September 10.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Secretary (CS) and Director General of Police (DGP) of all the States and UTs on Tuesday, Health Secretary Apurva Chandra wrote, “I would like to thank you all for participating in the VC held regarding the discussion on provisioning of safety and security measures and safe working environment for doctors and healthcare workers in all medical institutions. All the suggestions, ideas and recommendations from all the State/UTs have been taken note of and are well appreciated.”

“It is worth reiterating that as per the order dated 22nd August, the Supreme Court (SC) has inter-alia directed to hold a meeting with Secretaries and DGP so as to ensure that the State governments/UTs put into place certain basic minimum requirements pending the receipt of the report of the National Task Force (NTF) to assuage the concerns of the doctors over their safety at their workplaces,” he said.

In addition to immediate measures suggested in the previous letter dated 23rd August, few key points were highlighted during the discussion of the meeting held on 28th August, Chandra said.

Among the key points discussed during the meeting Chief Secretaries and DGPs of States/UTs on immediate steps taken for safety and security of doctors and healthcare professionals were identification of high-risk establishments, security audits, focus on high-risk areas, CCTV Surveillance and integration with local police.

“Most of the State/UTs have informed in the meeting that various actions are already initiated as per the suggestions provided in the letter dated 23rd August. It is also heartening to note that some of the States have initiated additional measures over and above those suggested by the Health Ministry,” the Health Secretary wrote.

Chandra added, “In this regard, all the States/UTs are requested to provide an action taken report of the immediate/ short-term remedial measures already initiated as well as appropriate action taken before 10th September.”