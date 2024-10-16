Centre approves Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multitracking project

The Union cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of Varanasi-Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multitracking project.

This railway project, worth Rs. 2,642 crore, is set to transform the rail infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh, according to a press release by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs.

The project will span through the districts of Varanasi and Chandauli, enhancing connectivity and easing congestion on one of the busiest sections across the Indian Railways.

Among the highlights of the project is the inclusion of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River.

This multitracking project is poised to provide much-needed infrastructural development. It is expected to boost freight capacity, adding an anticipated 27.83 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) on the proposed stretch.

Additionally, the project will extend the existing railway network by approximately 30 kilometers, contributing to the overall expansion of Indian Railways, the release added.