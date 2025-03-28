Centre approves Rs 1186.20 cr for NH-37 stretch from Silchar to Jiribam

The central government has approved Rs 1186.20 crore for the four-laning of a 13-km stretch of National Highway 37 (NH-37), extending from Silchar (near Budha Nagar) in Assam to Jiribam in Manipur.

This expansion project is set to streamline travel between Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya, providing a seamless corridor to Imphal via the Jiribam-Silchar-Ratacherra-Kalain-Jowai-Shillong route.

The upgrade is expected to significantly reduce travel time, improve logistical efficiency, and strengthen trade links between the states.

The NH-37 stretch has long been a bottleneck for commuters and transporters, especially during the monsoon season when heavy rains often lead to road damage and disruptions. The four-laning project will address these persistent issues, ensuring year-round access and improving the overall reliability of the transport network.

Officials emphasize that beyond facilitating smoother transportation, the upgraded corridor will benefit local communities by improving access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and markets. The improved infrastructure is also expected to create employment opportunities, spur economic activities, and attract investments in the region.