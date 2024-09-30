Centre approves release of Rs 675 crore to flood-affected Gujarat, Manipur, Tripura, as an advance from NDRF

The Union Government has approved the release of Rs 600 crore to Gujarat, Rs 50 crore to Manipur from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and another Rs 25 crore to Tripura as an advance from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon this year.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Central Government is fully committed to provide all possible assistance to flood-affected states,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said here on Monday.

During this year, Assam, Mizoram, Kerala, Tripura, Nagaland, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Manipur were affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have been deputed in all these affected states to make an on-the-spot assessment of the damages. The additional financial assistance to remaining states will be decided after the receipt of IMCT reports.

Further, recently, Bihar and West Bengal have also been affected by floods and IMCTs will be sent shortly to these states for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage.

During this year, the Central Government has released an amount of Rs 9044.80 crore from SDRF to 21 states, Rs 4528.66 crore from NDRF to 15 states and Rs 1385.45 crore from State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 11 states.

In addition to financial assistance, the Central Government has provided all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood-affected states.