To translate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of providing clean tap water to every household to improve the lives of people especially women and children, Central grant to Odisha under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the year 2021-22 has been increased to Rs. 3,323.42 Crore, which was Rs. 812.15 Crore in 2020-21.

At the start of the Mission in 2019, out of a total of 18.93 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 Crore (17%) had tap water connections. During the last 22 months, despite the Covid-19 pandemic resulting in lockdowns and repeated disruptions, Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and 4.5 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections.

With the increase in coverage by 23.5%, presently 7.69 Crore (40.6%) rural households across the country have a tap water supply. Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry have achieved 100% household with an assured tap water supply and have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

Following the principle of Prime Minister’s vision of ‘SabkaSaath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’, the motto of the Mission is that ‘no one is left out’ and every household in a village should be provided with a tap water connection. At present, in 69 districts and more than 99 thousand villages, every household has a tap water supply.

In his letter to the Chief Minister of Odisha, Union Minister, Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has emphasized that the work of providing tap connections should start in all the villages so that the state can provide tap water supply to every household by March 2024.

In Odisha 25,820 schools (47%) and 11,913 Anganwadi centres (22%) have been provided tap water connections. Central Government has asked the State to ensure that in the next few months, the provision of safe tap water is made in all remaining schools, ashramshalas and Anganwadi centres along with PHCs/ CHCs, community centres, GP buildings, wellness centres, etc. for better health, improved sanitation and hygiene.