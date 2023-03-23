Centre advises states to follow five-fold strategy to deal with Covid-19

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare advised all states to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and Covid Appropriate Behaviour to fight the virus.

“We will do another mock drill to see the Covid-19 preparations. Mock drills will be done soon in all States/UTs,” the Health Ministry said, adding more than 220.65 crore total doses of vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

“There has been no evidence of an increase in hospitalisation. Precaution doses should be increased. Enhanced lab surveillance and testing of all severe acute respiratory Illness (Sari) cases needs to be done,” a statement said.

The Ministry also asked the states to ensure the availability of required drugs and logistics for Influenza and Covid-19 across health facilities. The states were also asked to ensure the availability of sufficient designated beds and health workers.

A senior Health Ministry official said the threat of Covid-19 was not over. Most of the cases in the country were being reported from eight states with Maharashtra registering the highest number of 1650 Covid cases followed by Gujarat, Kerala and Karnataka.