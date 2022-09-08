Central Vista: Points to know before visiting the avenue

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate ‘Central Vista’ in the National Capital today, and the venue will be thrown open for the general public later, the venue could come up as a major tourist spot.

With new amenities and facilities to be added, here is all you need to know about the stretch which once witnessed pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, lacked basic amenities and adequate parking space.

Here are a few important points to know about Central Vista:

Delhi Metro will provide electric bus services for those visiting India Gate/Central Vista. 6 buses will be operated on the route which will be available for visitors from 5 PM & the last pick-up will be at 9 PM. 80 security guards will keep watch over the revamp stretch to ensure there is no theft and damage to the new facilities. 300 CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire area. There are eight organised vending plazas spread across Central Vista that will have various kinds of vendors, especially for that typical Delhi experience of ice cream at India Gate. Each plaza can hold 40 such vendors. Delhi Tourism will manage all the eight “amenity blocks” shops. Cooking at the site is not allowed. Food representing various regions and flavours to be present. Around 1,000-plus white and red sandstone bollards give the redeveloped space its historical look and feel. Six new parking lots for visitors have been constructed in the entire stretch that will accommodate 1,125 vehicles and also parking space for 35 buses has been created near India Gate. Boating will be allowed in two canals — one near Krishi Bhawan and another one around Vanijya Bhawan. Along the Kartavya Path (Rajpath), the area spreading 3.90 lakh square metres has been developed with greenery all around. The new red granite walkways spreading 15.5 km have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier. 74 historic light poles and all chain links have been restored and over 900 new light poles installed. Around 1,000-plus white and red sandstone bollards give the redeveloped space its historical look and feel. Over 400 benches, 150 dustbins and more than 650 new signages have been installed on the entire stretch. 64 toilets for women, 32 for men and 10 for the differently abled.

Meanwhile, revamp of stretch is part of the overall Rs 13,450-crore Central Vista Project, which includes the construction of a new Parliament building, a new residence and office for the Vice-President and the Prime Minister, new ministry buildings, and the conversion of North and South Blocks into museums.