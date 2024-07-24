Central BJP leadership to sort out differences within the party’s UP unit

To calm the frayed tempers within the party in the wake of the ongoing internal discord in the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit over the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections, top BJP leadership is considering holding a meeting with the state leaders later this week.

With the monsoon session of the UP Legislative Assembly going to commence on July 29 the ruling party is under immense pressure to sort out the differences as soon as possible as a counter to the Opposition which has emerged more aggressive following the boost it got from electoral success in the Lok Sabha polls.

Party sources said here on Wednesday that after the Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in Delhi on July 27, a separate meeting could be held on the issue of UP.

Many Central party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present in the meeting. Apart from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, both the deputy chief ministers, the party’s state president, and the general secretary, organisation, will also be present.

The party sources say the chief minister may meet PM Modi after the NITI Aayog meeting. According to them, earlier on July 25-26, the BJP also called a meeting of the Organisation secretaries of all the states in Delhi. It is being said that there would be a special discussion on UP. Party President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Organisation Minister BL Santosh will also be present in this meeting.

The sources say changes in the Organisation are possible after this meeting.

In these meetings, discussion will be held on the worsening atmosphere due to the statements issued by BJP leaders of the state along with the review of the defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the future strategy.

The sources say the by-elections to be held on 10 assembly seats will also be discussed in the meeting.

In the wake of a controversial statement of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya after the State Working Committee, there is a competition among many MLAs and other leaders to corner the government.

When Maurya met JP Nadda, Bhupendra Chaudhary was meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He also met the party’s national president to discuss the political developments in the state and the reasons behind the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, BJP’s National General Secretary (Organization) BL Santosh held a meeting in Lucknow to review the results of the Lok Sabha elections. He has already submitted his feedback to the top party leadership.