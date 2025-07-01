Central Bank of India, Generali sign joint venture agreement in New Delhi

In a significant move towards strengthening the insurance sector, the Central Bank of India and Generali signed a joint venture agreement in New Delhi.

The partnership aims to combine Generali’s global insurance expertise with Central Bank of India’s wide reach and trust, promising enhanced access to innovative insurance products for Indian consumers.

The event was marked by the presence of dignitaries and industry leaders, reflecting the importance of this strategic collaboration.

The signing ceremony was graced by M. Nagaraju (IAS), Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and Antonio Bartoli, Ambassador of Italy to India, as the Guest of Honour.

Roberto Leonardi, Asia Regional CEO of Generali, and M. V. Rao, MD & CEO of Central Bank of India, shared their vision of delivering robust, customer-centric insurance solutions through this joint venture.