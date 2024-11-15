Center for research, diagnosis, clinical testing for Hemoglobinopathies opened in MP

On the occasion of ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of late tribal king Lord Birsa Munda on Friday, Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla inaugurated the state’s first ‘Center of Excellence for Prenatal Diagnosis of Hemoglobinopathies at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa.

He said the government is committed to freeing the tribal community from sickle cell anemia. This important center is dedicated to research, diagnosis, and clinical testing of blood-related genetic disorders, especially for citizens of the Vindhya region, including tribal groups.

Establishing this center, he said, is a step towards the elevation of healthcare facilities in the state, providing precise and dedicated medical services to those affected by blood-related disorders, especially within vulnerable groups.

Recognising the prevalence of these disorders among the Vindhya region’s citizens, particularly within the tribal community, this center was deemed essential. It will conduct in-depth research on blood-related genetic disorders and provide timely diagnostic and medical services.

According to state government officials, Madhya Pradesh has made significant strides in controlling sickle cell anemia. With more than 80.67 Lakh screenings conducted, Madhya Pradesh holds the top position in the country.

In the first phase of the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission, over 46 Lakh genetic counseling cards have been distributed, with Madhya Pradesh leading the country in this initiative. Based on the successful pilot project for controlling sickle cell anemia in Madhya Pradesh, the nationwide Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 has been launched, covering 17 states.