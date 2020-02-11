Celebrations have begun at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters at Rouse Avenue in Delhi as early trends show the party leading on over 50 assembly seats.

The exit polls have predicted a clean sweep for the ruling AAP. The initial trends are also supporting the claim.

Since early morning on Tuesday, the party volunteers started coming to its headquarters at Rouse Avenue.

Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal also visited the headquarters at 8.47 am along with his father and wife and is expected to stay here until the final results are announced.

Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was also at the party office.

Kejriwal will address the volunteers from the terrace of the party headquarters after the results will be clear.

There is also a new banner outside the party office, with the same old slogan “Ache honge paanch saal, Delhi me to Kejriwal” (The coming five years will be good, Kejriwal will be in Delhi).

The party office has been decorated with blue and white balloons — the party’s theme colour.

The picture was not much different at the Chief Minister’s residence at Civil Lines.

Party candidates and supporters started pouring into the CM House since early morning on Tuesday.

The counting started at 8 am on Tuesday.

AAP had bagged 67 of the 70 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections.

