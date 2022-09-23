CEC reviews poll preparedness in Himachal Pradesh

A team of Election Commission of India led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey held meetings here to review the poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Himachal Pradesh here on Friday.

Representatives of various political parties also met the Commission.

They also held a review meeting with the Nodal officers of the State Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) besides with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police of the state.

Later, the Commission held a review meeting with all the Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police. They also gave detailed presentations about the measures to be adopted and steps taken to ensure smooth conduct of Assembly elections in the state.

The Commission also held a meeting with the law enforcement agencies with regard to various modalities to be adopted for conduct of free, fair and inducement free elections in the State.

CEC Rajiv Kumar along with EC Anup Chandra Pandey also launched a Chatbot – Voter Saathi and an Online Election Quiz for voter awareness developed by Chief Electoral Office, Himachal Pradesh.

The quiz will start from 23 September to 10 October, 2022.

The first three winners of the online quiz will be given cash prizes.

The Utsav Logo was also launched on the occasion.

The Commission also launched an agenda for the Gram Sabhas to be read during the Gram Sabha meeting as part of SVEEP activities.