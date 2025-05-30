Ceasefire announced without consulting armed forces, alleges Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu questioned the anouncement of ceasefire with Pakistan by the Centre, alleging that the annoucnement was made without consulting armed forces.

“Our brave soldiers gave a befetting reply to the terrorists. However, the Union government declared a ceasefire without taking the three armed forces into confidence. Shockingly, the announcement came through social media from a third country. This is in a stark contrast to the decisive leadership of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who never compromised with the national security,” he said, while

Advertisement

Addressing the ‘Jai Hind Sabha’ at Shimla, the chief minister paid heartfelt tributes to the brave soldiers of the state and the nation. “Today is a day to salute the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who have laid down their lives for the country,” he said.

Advertisement

Sharing a recent experience, the chief minister mentioned his visit to Sharchi village in the Tirthan Valley where he stayed at the home of former soldier Subedar Major Anoop Ram.

The chief minster stated that Anoop Kumar discussed with him about the 1971 India-Pakistan war, recounting how the address of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi instilled patriotic zeal and boosted the morale of the Indian Army.

The outcome of that war was historic and India split Pakistan into two, and Shimla later became the witness to the landmark Simla Agreement, he said.

Sukhu said the valour of the soldiers of Himachal Pradesh was unmatched. “Our soldiers never hesitated to sacrifice their lives for the nation. Himachali soldiers have the honour of being decorated with four Param Vir Chakra, which is a testament to the state’s legacy of courage and sacrifice,” he added.

Recalling the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was the first to offer unconditional support to the Union government in the fight against terrorism.

“The people and government of Himachal Pradesh have always stood with the Indian Armed Forces,” he said.

The chief minister further said that the leaders of the Congress party have made the supreme sacrifice for the country. “Former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi laid down their lives for the unity and integrity of India,” he stated.

“Congress leaders have also made many sacrifices in other states like Punjab and Chhattisgarh for the cause of the Nation,” he added.