CDS General Anil Chauhan to attend Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore from May 30–June 1

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan will visit Singapore from May 30 to June 1 to attend the 22nd edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, hosted annually by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, an official communique issued here said.

Shangri-La Dialogue is Asia’s premier defence and security summit that brings together defence ministers, military chiefs, policymakers and strategic experts across the globe.

During the visit, General Anil Chauhan is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chiefs of Defence Forces and senior military leadership from several countries, including those from Australia, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Netherlands, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, UK and USA.

The Indian officer will also address the academia, think tanks and researchers and speak on the topic ‘Future Wars and Warfare’.

General Anil Chauhan will also participate in the simultaneous special sessions as part of the event and address on the topic ‘Defence Innovation Solutions for Future Challenges’, the statement said.

The event will have leaders from 40 nations addressing Indo-Pacific Security challenges.

The engagements will provide a platform to strengthen defence cooperation, discuss mutual security interests and enhance India’s strategic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region, it added.