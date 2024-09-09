CDS Gen Anil Chauhan releases Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday released the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations during the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) meeting held here.

The Doctrine is a keystone publication which will provide guidance to the Commanders for conduct of Amphibious Operations in today’s complex military environment.

“The amphibious capability empowers the Armed Forces to conduct a multitude of operations in the Indian Ocean Region, both during war and peace. These operations are a crucial component of multi-domain operations and serve as the best example of the cohesion and integration amongst the Armed Forces,” the Ministry of Defence said.

Advertisement

Following the release of Joint Doctrine for Cyberspace Operations, the Joint Doctrine for Amphibious Operations is the second Joint Doctrine released this year and it provides due focus on Jointness and Integration of Armed Forces in general and Amphibious Operations in particular.