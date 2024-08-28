CCEA approves two new lines in Odisha

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved two new rail projects for Odisha with a total estimated cost of Rs 6,456 crore, informed Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, on Wednesday.

The new projects covering 7 Districts in 4 States of Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 kilometres.

The 138-km long Bargarh Road–Nawapara Road New line and 37 km long Sardega–Bhalumuda New Double Line are the dream projects for aspirational districts like Nuapada and Bargarh of Odisha, Vaishnaw said.

Advertisement

Bargarh and Nuapada districts are among the highest rice producing districts of Odisha. This new line will pass through Padampur and other culturally and agriculturally significant areas of Western Odisha, he said.

This new line will also improve tourism in this area. Both Bargarh and Nuapada districts are full of scenic beauties which draws a large number of tourists every year.

Sardega–Bhalumuda New Double Line a distance of 37-km covering 16-km in Sundargarh District in Odisha. These areas have a large tribal population. The cultural and social relations between these border districts are very strong. People in adjoining villages will benefit from this rail line. One New Station will be established at Mundharkhet between Sardega and Bhalumuda in Chhattisgarh.

The approved projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas; increase the existing line capacity and enhance transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

The new line proposals will provide direct connectivity and improve mobility, providing enhanced efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. The multi-tracking proposal will ease operations and reduce congestion, providing the much-required infrastructural development on the busiest sections across Indian Railways.

The projects are result of PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which have been possible through integrated planning and will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods and services.

With these projects 14 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to two Aspirational Districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum).

The approved projects will provide connectivity to nearly 1,300 villages and about 11 lakh population.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities such as agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, limestone, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 45 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (10 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (240 crore kg), which is equivalent to plantation of 9.7 crore trees.