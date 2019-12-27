The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools will soon become ‘anger-free zones’ where the teachers, parents and administration staff sill try to manage their anger.

It will be done with an aim to set an example for the children and teach them the value of ‘freedom from anger’.

The Board said that it would help the students become mentally active and emotionally healthy. It further said this would let them go back home ‘charged and happy’ and would also make them eager to come to the school next day.

CBSE has issued a circular to the schools in this regard saying that the initiative is part of its thrust on joyful education and holistic fitness.

It also recommended not to look at the mobiles all the time and also suggested breathing exercises by all. The board has also asked schools to record their experience and announce on social media their endeavour to become anger-free zone.

CBSE used the hashtag cbsenoanger to promote the cause.

“In the anger-free zone, everyone will try to manage his or her anger, whether it is the school educators, parents, school personnel or other stakeholders. The best way to teach children the value of ‘freedom from anger’ is by setting examples ourselves,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in a communication sent to schools.

“Making our schools anger-free zones will help our students in developing effective skills and in eradicating emotions like fear, disrespect, humiliation and hurt, which are the by-products of anger,” he said.

The board has advised schools to place a board with the message ‘This is an Anger-Free Zone’ in the reception area and other strategic locations in their campus.

“Children are the harbingers of change. What they learn in the school, they will teach that to their parents. Imagine children going home and telling their parents ‘you are not allowed to be angry’.

This way both school and home will have a happy environment for them.

“Therefore, as a part of this initiative, schools must also take up exercises with children to help them overcome their own anger issues and also empower them with tools so that they can help others overcome their anger issues,” Tripathi added.

(With inputs from PTI)