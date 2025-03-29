CBSE releases revised 2025-26 syllabus

Days after introducing bi-annual board examinations for Class 10, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a revised syllabus for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2025-26.

Urging the school to ensure strict adherence to the revised curriculum directives, CBSE Director (Academics) Dr Praggya M Singh stated subjects should be taught in alignment with the prescribed syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches to enhance students’ conceptual understanding and application.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Board had introduced the biannual board exam pattern for Class 10, to be held once in February and the second round in March/April. The best of the two scores will be considered for the result in Class X.

Advertisement

However, the Class 12 exams will be conducted annually. As per the directives the board exams are scheduled to begin on the first Tuesday after February 15, every year.

In line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, the board has asked the schools to focus on competency-based education.

Advising the educational institutions to implement contextualized and flexible teaching methodologies catering to varied learning needs, the Board asked the schools to adopt flexible teaching methodology, with emphasis on on project-based learning, inquiry-driven approaches, and technology-enabled education to make learning more engaging and meaningful.

“Schools should also prioritize collaborative lesson planning to ensure that teaching strategies remain dynamic, inclusive, and future-ready,” stated the circular further.

As per the revised curriculum, a 9-point grading system aligned with the corresponding marks will be adopted for allotting marks in Class 10 boards.

Furthermore, the students will be required to score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and aggregate to be considered as passed. The total marks for all subjects will be 80, except the compulsory ones which will include 20 marks earmarked for the internal assessment.

‘’If a student fails in any one of the three compulsory subjects (i.e., Science, Mathematics and Social Science) and passes in the Skill subject (offered as sixth optional subject), then that subject will be replaced by the Skill subject and the result of Class X Board examination will be computed accordingly,” reads the Class X CBSE curriculum.

For both Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, a 9-point grading scale would be adopted instead of the age-old practice of percentage system.

While those appearing for Class 10 can choose only one skill subject among Computer Applications, IT, or AI, the board has added 4 skill electives for Class 12-Land Transportation Associate, Electronics and Hardware, Physical Activity Trainer, and Design Thinking And Innovation, in the revised curriculum.