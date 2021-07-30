CBSE declares class 12 results: 99.37% pass, girls outshine boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday at cbseresults.nic.in. A total of 99.37 per cent of students have passed the exam. Among the passing students, 99.13 per cent are boys and 99.67 per cent are girls. A total of 70,004 students have scored over 95% marks while a total of 1,50,152 students bagged between 90% to 95%.

As many as 12,96,318 students have qualified for higher education while the CBSE said that the pass percentage of girls in the board results is 0.54 per cent more than boys. This year the Class 12 result in Kendriya Vidyalayas is remarkable with a 100 per cent success rate. Similarly, the result of the Central Tibetan Schools is also 100 per cent.

Congratulating all students who successfully passed their Class XII CBSE examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class XII CBSE exams. Best wishes for a bright, happy and healthy future.”

The class 12 examination was scheduled to be held in May but the board had canceled the examinations due to coronavirus. The result was prepared through an internal assessment system. In view of this, CBSE decided to prepare the Class 10 and 12 board results under a special formula. While deciding the result of Class 12, the previous performance of a student in Classes 10, 11, and 12 were taken into consideration.

The Class 10 results are likely to be declared next week. Like last year, this year also Class 12 results were released before Class 10 by the CBSE.

The board released the results on its official website. Students can download their results through their roll number and date of birth. The results can also be downloaded in Digilocker. Students can also download and print their results.

Students can check their results through the official website of the CBSE and the UMANG app. Apart from this, students can also get the result through SMS.

The result of 65184 students is under process, the CBSE has said. The result will be released by August 5, the Board has added.

The following category of candidates can appear for the compartment exam:

Students not satisfied with their assessment done based on the policy

Private / Patrachar/ Second Chance Compartment candidates

/ Patrachar/ Second Chance Compartment candidates Students who have registered for the 2021 examination for improving their performance in only one subject

1st chance compartment candidates

CBSE will conduct a compartment examination between August 16 to September 15. The dates of these examinations will be announced soon.

(With inputs from IANS)