CBSE debunks YouTuber Zaki Saudagar’s paper leak claim

Days after it issued a statement quashing the rumors surrounding a potential paper leak for the ongoing 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) warned against a ‘fake’ video released by YouTuber Zaki Saudagar.

Over 42 lakh students from across India and abroad are participating in the exams this year, with 24.12 lakh appearing for Class 10 and 17.88 lakh taking Class 12 exams which commenced on February 15.

Advertisement

In the video that has generated over six lakh views till the filing of this story, Saudagar has claimed that the Class 12 Physical Education exam, conducted on February 17, was leaked. Claiming to be a Physics and Physical Education tutor, the YouTuber claimed in his viral video that the question paper was leaked through a messaging app, Telegram.

Advertisement

Stating that he accessed the information from a private Telegram group a night before the exam, Saudagar demanded that the authorities should take action against ‘such paper leaks’ using the hashtag ‘#CBSEPaperLeak’.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the CBSE dubbed the video as fake.

Earlier, the Board had issued a statement regarding the rumours circulating on social media regarding paper leak.

“It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, ‘X’ (formerly twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents,” the national board said in an official statement.

The Board had warned these individuals that they would face legal consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “It also warned against engaging with such misinformation, stating, “Students found involved in such activities will face consequences under CBSE’s Unfair Means rules and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” it claimed.