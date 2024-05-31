CBI takes over investigation into fatal Assam-Meghalaya Border clash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken charge of the investigation into the deaths of five Meghalaya residents and one Assam forest guard, which took place 18 months ago at the disputed border between Assam and Meghalaya.

The incident sparked off a political row between the two states.

Both the Meghalaya and Assam governments requested the CBI’s involvement in February and March of this year, respectively.

The incident underscores the long-standing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, which spans 12 contested stretches.

Following these requests, the CBI re-registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) that were initially filed by the Assam and Meghalaya police.

The incident took place on November 22, 2022, in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district when Assam forest department officials intercepted a truck.

According to Assam police officials, a mob from the Meghalaya side then attacked the forest guards and Assam policemen, prompting them to open fire in an attempt to control the situation.

The fatalities included five residents of Mukroh village in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills district and one forest guard from Assam.

In March 2022, the two northeastern states, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at resolving disputes in six of these areas.