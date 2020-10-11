The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on Saturday took over the inquiry in the Hathras gang-rape and murder case of the 19-year old Dalit woman by the upper caste men, that has sparked nationwide outrage.

The case was earlier being probed by the Uttar Pradesh Police which has been criticised for the ‘dead-at-night’ cremation of the victim and the way UP police handled the case. The UP Yogi Adityanath’s government had recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week.

The victim was allegedly assaulted by the men on September 14 and died September 29 in Safdarjung Hospital,Delhi as she had suffered from multiple fracture, paralysis and had difficulties in breathing by a neck injury in the assault.

The Uttar Pradesh administration has denied that the woman was raped based on report of the forensic lab that said that no traces of semen were found. The UP Police have filed 19 FIRs against “unknown people” for a conspiracy to defame the state government.

The Allahabad High Court which took suo moto cognisance of the case on October 8 has asked the UP administration to file affidavits clarifying its stand on the case. The court had also asked that the victim’s family be provided protection.

The Yogi Adityanath government has faced criticism by opposition political parties also. The case has also sparked massive outrage in the country.