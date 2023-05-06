CBI registers FIR against Chairman of Jet Airways, others in Rs 538 cr bank fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against the Chairman of Jet Airways, his wife and others on Friday in an alleged bank fraud of Rs 538 crore.

Jet Airways (India) Limited, Naresh Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown Public Servant(s) and Private Person(s) were named as accused in the FIR. FIR into the matter reads, “CGM of Canara Bank, Recovery & Legal Section in Mumbai, has submitted regarding alleged offences of cheating, criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and criminal misconduct committed by M/s Jet Airways (India) Ltd., Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, Anita Naresh Goyal, Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and others causing wrongful loss of Rs 538.62 crores to Canara Bank.”

“Forensic Audit conducted in the accounts of M/s.Jet Airways (India) Ltd revealed fraudulent features like diversion and siphoning of funds,” it further read.