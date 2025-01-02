CBI registers case against own officer, recovers Rs 55 lakh in cash in searches

As part of its zero tolerance policy towards corruption and other misdemeanor, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against its own deputy SP and others on the allegations of obtaining undue advantage from different individuals who were within the ambit of the investigation being conducted by him.

It has been alleged in the FIR that the accused public servant was utilizing the services of different middlemen regarding transactions for the bribe money through a web of accounts and hawala channel.

Advertisement

The federal probe agency has conducted searches at 20 premises across Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi in this regard.

Advertisement

The searches have led to the recovery of cash worth Rs 55 lakh which, according to its probe have been allegedly routed through hawala channel, property papers showing investment of Rs. 1.78 crore approximately and book entries showing transactions worth Rs. 1.63 crore besides other incriminating documents/ articles.

The Central agency officials say that the investigation in this regard is further continuing.