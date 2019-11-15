A team of Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid on Amnesty International Group in Bengaluru and Delhi on Friday in connection with violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

Reacting on the raid, the Group said that it is being targeted for speaking against human rights violation in the country.

Amnesty India has been under scanner of investigation agencies over alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Last year, the organisation’s Bengaluru office was raided by the Enforcement Directorate.

“Over the past year, a pattern of harassment has emerged every time Amnesty India stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India,” said Amnesty in a statement.

“We stand in full compliance with Indian and International law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. These are same values that are enshrined in Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance and dissent,” it added.

In October last year, the searches were done by Enforcement Directorate at two locations of Amnesty International India.