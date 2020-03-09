The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has named Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, his wife, and three daughters in the alleged bribery case.

According to the case filed by the CBI, Rs 3700 crore was invested by the Yes Bank in Dewan Housing and Finance Ltd or DHFL and around the same time the bank granted a Rs 600 crore loan to a company called DoIT owned by Roshni Kapoor, Rakhee Kapoor Tandon, and Radha Kapoor.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the DHFL.

It was mentioned in the complaint that the DHFL has not redeemed the Rs 3700 crore bought in debentures by Yes Bank.

The CBI claimed that investment in DHFL by Yes Bank as a bribe, as the DHFL valued five properties pledged by DoIT as collateral at Rs 700 crore through the acquisition cost of these properties was just Rs 40 crores.

The investigating agency further alleged that Yes Bank sanctioned a loan of Rs 750 crore to RKW Developers Private Limited, a DHFL group company, for their Bandra Reclamation Project in Mumbai. The amount was allegedly drawn by Kapil Wadhawan, a relative of RKW director Dheeraj Rajesh Kumar Wadhawan.

However, the entire loan amount was transferred by RKW Developers Private to DHFL without any investment in the Bandra reclamation project.

Rana Kapoor allegedly in criminal conspiracy with Kapil Wadhawan and others had invested in DHFL through Yes Bank to gain undue benefits for himself and his family.

The CBI alleged Rana Kapoor of misusing his official position and getting kickbacks directly or indirectly through entities controlled by him.

Zain Shroff, Kapoor’s lawyer told the court that his client had been made a scapegoat due to public outrage against the Yes Bank.

Yesterday, Roshni Kapoor, one of the Rana Kapoor’s daughters, was stopped at the Mumbai airport as she was about to board a flight to London.

Earlier, on Sunday Rana Kapoor was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and was sent to its custody till March 11 by a Mumbai court.