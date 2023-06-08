CBI names Andhra MP accused no. 8 in his uncle’s murder case

The CBI has named Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy as accused number eight in the murder of his uncle and former YSRCP minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. The Central probe agency filed a counter petition in the Telangana High Court opposing the bail petition of his father YS Bhaskar Reddy where they named him as eighth accused in the case.

Earlier, Avinash Reddy, who has been interrogated by the CBI several times, was being treated as a witness in the murder case. While opposing his anticipatory bail plea in high court, the CBI had said the Kadapa MP had known about the murder much earlier and had even informed the then Opposition leader and current chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In counter petition to Bhaskar Reddy’s bail, the CBI said Avinash Reddy had even tried to influence accused-turned-approver Dastagiri from cooperating with the CBI and he along with his father had not only destroyed evidence but also tried to hinder the investigation.

Another accused, Gangireddy, had communicated with Avinash Reddy prior to 5:20 am on the night of the murder and arrived within a minute after the body was discovered.

The Kadapa MP has so far enjoyed the support of his cousin and chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSRCP party has stood beside him even as he repeatedly moved court to stall his arrest in the murder case. After a prolonged battle he was granted anticipatory bail by the Telangana High Court on 31 May but with conditions including that he should appear before the CBI every Saturday.

YS Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of YS Rajasekhara Reddy, the erstwhile chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 2019. While the CBI has repeatedly said the murder was due to his fallout with Avinash Reddy and his father since he wanted the MP ticket of Kadapa to go to chief minister’s mother Vijayamma or sister YS Sharmila Avinash Reddy has maintained it was due to family squabbles as the victim had married a Muslim woman and had a son with her.