CBI files loan fraud case of Rs 3,847 cr against Unity Infraprojects Ltd

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR of loan fraud of Rs 3,847.58 crore against Unity Infraprojects Ltd (UIL), a Mumbai-based firm, its CMD Kishore Avarsekar, and three directors of the company.

The CBI had received a complaint in this regard from the State Bank of India (SBI), which said UIL had been a client of SBI since 2004.

During this period, the company reportedly utilised a range of financial services, both fund-based and non-fund-based, amounting to a total of Rs 703.63 crore. The company had access to a combined credit limit of around Rs 3,800 crore from a total of 23 different lenders.

It has been alleged in the FIR that UIL indulged in fictitious transactions to cheat the bank.

The complaint stated, “The company in question engaged in deceptive practices, including fictitious transactions through fraudulent LC trade schemes, improper adjustments through data manipulation, fund diversion via non-consortium accounts, fund diversion involving related parties, and unexplained excessive payments. As a result, it illicitly siphoned funds from SBI and other consortium banks, defrauding these financial institutions.”

After verifing the facts, the CBI has now lodged an FIR under Sections 120 B and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 13 (2), 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.