CBI clarifies, LOC against accused in excise policy case is “in process”

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s jibe over the reports of Look Out Circular (LOC) against him and other accused in the excise policy case, sources in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have clarified that the LOC might be issued soon as the procedure to do so is underway.

On Sunday, CBI sources informed that LOCs were issued against Manish Sisodia and 14 others in the excise policy scam.

They later clarified that LOC is “in process, not issued yet”. It was a procedural matter that takes due process to be followed before issuing it against any person.

According to the sources, during the searches conducted at the premises of the accused persons on Friday, two accused were not found at their location and they remained untraceable. Although, summons have been issued to them to join the investigation into the matter.

Earlier in the day after reports of LOC against him, Sisodia had tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the PM (as Gujarat Chief Minister) was hitting out at the then Central government and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also tweeted that CBI has found nothing during the searches conducted at his house.

In the LOC, the concerned agencies inform the Bureau of Immigration (BoI) regarding an individual who might leave the country without informing law enforcement agencies. BoI then updates the list of LOC to its officers at immigration checkpoints at international airports and seaports.

There are certain categories of LOC like where a person is completely banned from going outside the country and in certain categories, he can go but only after taking due permission and informing the concerned law enforcement agency.