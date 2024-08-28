CBI chargesheets former CGST assistant commissioner in Guwahati bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Wednesday that it had filed a chargesheet against M Srinivasa Rao, the former assistant commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST), in the GST Commissionerate, Guwahati, in connection with a bribery case.

The CBI registered the case on June 29, 2024, following a complaint from a businessman who alleged that Rao had repeatedly summoned him to the CGST office, issuing demand and show-cause notices.

The businessman, who had completed civil works and paid all required taxes, claimed that Rao demanded a bribe of Rs two lakh to issue favorable orders. After negotiations, the bribe amount was fixed at Rs 50,000.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI set up a trap and caught Rao in the act of accepting the bribe. He was subsequently arrested, and searches were conducted at his office and residential premises in Guwahati and Hyderabad.

The chargesheet marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into the alleged corruption within the CGST Commissionerate.