The central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe onto the Yamuna Expressway scam for alleged irregularities worth Rs 126 crore and named former CEO PC Gupta and 20 others in the FIR, officials said on Wednesday.

The central probe agency has registered the case on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the purchase of large areas of land in Mathura for the Yamuna Expressway project.

In its complaint, the state government alleged that in 2014, the then Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) CEO PC Gupta, with some other officials purchased 57.15 hectares of land from seven villages in Mathura for Rs 85 crore with the help of 19 companies.

It is to be noted that in 2014, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was ruling in the state.

The land was then allegedly sold at higher price to YEIDA, causing loss of Rs 126 crore.

A complaint was registered in this regard at Kasna police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

The CBI got permission to probe the case in October.

As per reports, last week, the YEIDA had also cancelled allotment of 1000 hectares of land to Jaypee group for the Buddh International Circuit along the expressway after the company did not pay dues.

YEIDA, which was earlier known as Taj Industrial Development Authority, is responsible for the land acquisition and making of master plan for the development along the expressway.

The India’s iconic 165-km Yamuna Expressway project was started in 2009 by the former Chief Minister and Bhujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. The Expressway was inaugurated in 2012 by Samajwadi Party chief and the then Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.