CBI arrests GAIL Executive Director for bribe, recovers full Rs 50 lakh bribe amount

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has recovered Rs 50 lakh, the full bribe amount that was paid to Gail India Ltd ‘s Executive Director, Projects, K.B. Singh by two persons at the instruction of a private firm’s director.

Singh allegedly promised to provide the private firm with undue favors in the SAPL (Srikakulam Angul Pipeline) and VAPL (Vijaipur Auraiya Pipeline) projects of GAIL.

“We have arrested Krishna Ballabh Singh, the Executive Director of GAIL, Surendra Kumar, Director of Advance Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, Davinder Singh, CGM of GAIL, Harsh Yadav, a resident of Delhi, and Suryavesh, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana. An FIR was filed against them, including Sunil Kumar, the Senior General Manager of MECON Ltd, and Vadodara-based private firm, Advance Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd,” said the official.

The official stated that Singh, in conspiracy with others, was providing undue favours in connection with the SAPL and VAPL Projects of GAIL.

Surendra Kumar of Advance Infrastructures arranged the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh through Yadav and Suryavesh.

The CBI learned that a Rs 50 lakh bribe was to be delivered to Singh by Yadav and Suryavesh, set a trap and apprehended the duo when they handed over the bribe to the official.

The official said that Rs 50 lakh bribe was recovered from Singh.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, including in Delhi, Noida, Visakhapatnam, and Vadodara, which led to the discovery of incriminating documents and digital evidence.

The arrested accused will be presented before the competent court.