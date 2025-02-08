CBI arrests auditor with PCDA among three in graft case

CBI books nine for bid to sabotage ‘Faceless Scheme of Assessment’ of IT Dept
CBI sleuths have recovered incriminating documents, evidence of payment of undue gratification, and some digital electronic evidence in this connection.
The CBI has arrested a senior auditor of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) New Delhi, along with two private persons
The allegations include a threat to obstruct the payment of further
bills of the said supplier.
According to CBI sources, the accused public servant agreed to accept
Rs 8 lakh as the first installment and asked the complainant to pay
the amount to the other accused.
The CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused private
person demanding and accepting a bribe amount red handed.
Later, the other private person was also apprehended during the
ongoing probe, the agency learned about the public servant, who was
also apprehended.
Further investigation is underway into the matter, the agency officials said.
