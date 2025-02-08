CBI arrests auditor with PCDA among three in graft case

The CBI has arrested a senior auditor of Principal Controller of

Defence Accounts (PCDA) New Delhi, along with two private persons,

including proprietor of private company, for allegedly demanding and

accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh as first installment from the

complainant, the agency said on Saturday.

The federal probe agency registered a case on Friday against two of

the accused including a public servant with PCDA, and a private person

who is defence supplier on allegations that the said demanded Rs 10

lakh from a complainant, who is also a defence supplier, for his

already cleared bills.

The allegations include a threat to obstruct the payment of further

bills of the said supplier.

According to CBI sources, the accused public servant agreed to accept

Rs 8 lakh as the first installment and asked the complainant to pay

the amount to the other accused.

The CBI laid a trap and caught an employee of the accused private

person demanding and accepting a bribe amount red handed.

Later, the other private person was also apprehended during the

ongoing probe, the agency learned about the public servant, who was

also apprehended.

Further investigation is underway into the matter, the agency officials said.