CBI arrests 26 operatives of international cyber crime network under Chakra-3

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 26 key operatives of an organized cyber crime network involved in fraudulent activities globally, under its operation Chakra-3, officials said on Monday.

The accused persons were nabbed from Pune, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, while investigation and questioning on the role of other workers at these illegal call centers is ongoing.

The federal probe agency has seized 951 incriminating items as evidence in the form of digital devices including mobile phones, laptops, financial information, communication records and incriminating material used by this cyber crime network for criminal activity.

Advertisement

Additionally, Rs 58.45 lakh in cash, locker keys and three luxury vehicles have been recovered, during the coordinated multi-city searches at 32 locations conducted by the probe agency to dismantle the network.

According to CBI officials, the syndicate allegedly targeted citizens especially in the United States of America, impersonating technical support executives, and duped the innocent individuals.

As a part of larger ongoing operation Chakra-3, the International Operations Division of the agency has been swiftly identifying and taking actions on technology enabled crime networks in coordination with the INTERPOL and other law enforcement agencies based in foreign land.