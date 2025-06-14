CBI arrests 2 for deceiving NEET aspirants

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two people for allegedly deceiving aspiring NEET UG-2025 candidates by falsely promising to manipulate their exam scores in exchange for money.

According to the agency, a case was registered on June 9, against the accused private person and unknown others on allegations that the two accused residents of Solapur and Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, were involved in defrauding NEET candidates and their parents by falsely claiming to have connections with fictitious officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Advertisement

They assured victims that they could manipulate the marks of low-scoring candidates in the competitive exam in return for hefty payments.

Advertisement

The agency also learnt that the accused was meeting gullible parents at a hotel in Mumbai’s Parel area.

During the central agency’s probe, it was revealed that the accused was demanding Rs 90 lakh per candidate, but later negotiated and settled to accept Rs 87.5 lakh per candidate.

He claimed that he could influence NTA officials and manipulate NEET UG 2025 scores.

Additionally, he assured candidates that they would receive details of their purportedly increased marks six hours before the official declaration of results.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused was in contact with the co-accused, who operates an admission consultancy firm in Navi Mumbai, and another individual, who runs a similar consultancy in Pune.

A forensic examination of the mobile phones of the arrested individuals uncovered incriminating chats containing details of prospective candidates, their roll numbers, admit cards, OMR sheets, and evidence of financial transactions through Hawala networks.

During the investigation, the accused was arrested in Mumbai on June 9, whereas the co-accused was arrested in Sangli District, Maharashtra, the next day.

Both were produced before the Special CBI Court, Mumbai, which initially granted Police Custody Remand (PCR) until June 13, later extended until June 16.

Notably, the investigation has not found any involvement of government officials or NTA personnel with the accused persons in the case.

Further probe is underway in the matter.